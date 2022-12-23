Athlete of the Week: Alexis Roldan

Holtville High School Viking wrestler Alexis Roldan (9-2) placed second in the 285-pound weight class division and scored 30.0 team points during the 2022 Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament earlier this month.
Roldan faced Buchanan High School’s Bryson Harrington in the finals match, who won by fall over in the second period.
The Viking started the tournament with a first-round bye and overpowered Aaron Candia of Hillcrest High School in their second round match.
In the quarterfinals, Roldan pinned Sergio Romero from Steele Canyon High School and reached the finals match after overpowering Davari Fladger from Slam Academy.
Roldan is eager to learn and willing to put in the time to improve. He hopes to maximize his potential by the end of the season, said Holtville wrestling Head Coach CJ Johnston.
Name: Alexis Roldan
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Holtville High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My mom and grandma
Class: History
Favorite pastime: Exploring
Drink order: Brisk Iced tea
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Green Bay Packers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memory from this season would have to be placing at La Costa Canyon tournament because it was a great experience for me."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"What motivates me is the progress I see along the season and how much I can improve. I know I can succeed if I put in the work."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to win CIF. I have not achieved that yet but this year I am coming into this season with more experience and knowledge."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I would like to attend college and continue my wrestling career. I hope to major in business and eventually work in real estate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.