Athlete of the Week: Alfredo Dorame

Imperial High School Tiger Alfredo Dorame had a weekend full of personal records and fun at the Jaguar Invite.
Dorame set his first personal record of the day with an eighth place finish in the 100-meters event with a time of 11.43 seconds. The Tiger kept the pace up in the 200-meters event with a time of 22.55 seconds, securing him a second place finish in the event.
While Dorame showcased his solo skills, the young Tiger also participated in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. Dorame and the team finished in fourth place in the 4x100 relay, finishing with a personal time of 44.48 seconds. In the longer relay, Dorame helped his team finish with a time of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.
Name: Alfredo Dorame
Sport: Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Imperial High School
Class: Culinary Arts
Pastime: Listening to music
Drink: Flaming hot Mountain Dew
Professional athlete(s): Basketball player Vince Carter
Professional sports team(s): NBA's Atlanta Hawks
Person(s) that inspires you: Olympian Micah Williams
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family and myself. I motivate to be the best that I can be."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far includes placing at the Jaguar Invitational in all of my events. I medaled in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 4x100, and 4x400 meter relays."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete are to get to the top and stay true to myself. I feel like I sort have achieved these goals. There is always someone that is better than me but I don’t let that stop me."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, the thing that comes next is to try and break my school record officially. What is yet to come is to pursue track and field at the collegiate level."
