Athlete of the Week: Alyana Aguirre

Southwest High School Eagle Alyana Aguirre is in the middle of her first wrestling season and has found much success thus far. Over the weekend in the local Queen of the Desert girls wrestling tournament held in Brawley, Aguirre placed first in the Novice 152-pound division and scored 24 team points after defeating fellow teammate Keyla Baez in the finals match. Aguirre defeated Brawley’s Mia Chavez in the quarterfinal and Sofia Reyes from Steel Canyon High in the semi-final.
“She has only been wrestling for about a month and a half now and has already been the champion of three junior varsity wrestling tournaments,” said Eagles girls wrestling Head Coach Ismael Cordova. “Alyana is very dedicated, hungry to improve every single day, and fearless on the mat.”
Aguirre credits much of her success and budding wrestling future to “coaches and people that helped me get to where I am and to where I am headed, because this is only the beginning.”
Name: Alyana Aguirre
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 15
Grade: 9
School: Southwest High School
Class: Math
Pastime: I love watching my younger siblings play their respective sports.
Drink: Cucumber Limonada
Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Dodgers and Las Vegas Raiders
Professional Athlete(s): Dodgers' center fielder Cody Bellinger
Person(s) that inspires you: My athletic trainer, Nichole Elmore. She runs the gym Faith and Wellness and is one of the people that has pushed me to achieve goals I didn’t even know I had.
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family. They are the behind the scenes to who I am and inspire me to push myself to succeed in everything I do. They and are also the reason I am so competitive."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are singing karaoke in the van rides back from tournaments and dancing in the wrestling room after practice."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals slowly become milestones as I reach them, but a goal I will always strive towards is dedicating my time and my mind to the field, court, and mat."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“Next, I am planning to finish the season off strong and be ready to hit the ground running for softball season."
