Athlete of the Week: Andrea De La Trinidad

The Imperial Tiger's Andrea De La Trinidad is wrapping up her junior year as a Desert League and CIF Division III softball Champion after helping Imperial finish the season with a 23-6-1 overall record.
De La Trinidad wraps up the 2023 spring season with 30 runs, 38 hits, and 16 RBIs across the 30 games played.
One of De La Trinidad’s biggest at-bats came in the bottom half of the sixth inning of the D-III championship game, where a hit to second base brought in a pair of teammates and gave the Tigers the lead heading into the final inning. With one year left in Tiger red, De La Trinidad’s future is bright.
“I would like to thank my family for supporting and helping me be where I am today,” De La Trinidad said. “I also want to thank my teammates for giving it their all and making this season memorable.”
Name: Andrea De La Trinidad
Sports: Softball, Volleyball
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Imperial High School
Class: Culinary Arts
Pastime: Exercising and baking
Drink: Wild Berry Celsius
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Mookie Betts
Professional sport team(s): MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My sister inspires me because she set the example of playing softball at a higher level. She works hard everyday and is very committed."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the thought of playing softball in college. My parents have dedicated lots of time and money into this sport, so I want to accomplish as much as possible to make it worth it."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include winning the CIF D-III championship, having a water balloon practice, and all the bus rides."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“One of my goals for this year was to have a successful high school season and I strongly feel like my team and I achieved that."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I hope to make it to state again next year and win with my team. After my high school career, I would like to continue playing softball at the collegiate level."
