Calexico High School Bulldog Andres Ramirez set a new season record in the 110-meter hurdles- 39” during the Bulldogs' meet against the Central Union High School Spartans. Ramirez finished in third place with a time of 19.42 and ended in second place in the 300-meter hurdles- 36” with a time of 45.89.
Ramirez credits much of the success and improvements this season to his loved ones including siblings, parents, and his girlfriend.
“I would like to thank everyone for all the support and commitment they have brought to me because they are the reason why I’m the person I am today,” Ramirez said.
Name: Andres Ramirez
Sports: Track and Field
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Class: Entrepreneurship
Pastime: My favorite activity is laying down and watching movies with my mom or girlfriend
Drink: Chocolate Milk
Professional Sports team(s): San Francisco 49ers
Professional athlete(s): NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and Boxer Gervonta Davis
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person who inspires me is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because it is through Him, that I gain the strength to work hard everyday and represent Him in every way possible."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by performing not for myself, but for the ones I care for; making them proud will always be my ultimate goal."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are going to away meets, especially San Diego, and making the most fun out of it with my friends/teammates."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete consists of winning IVL and CIF for Track and Field. I have not yet achieved this goal, but I look forward to getting up everyday and working towards that goal."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, what comes next for me in my athletic career is finishing off my senior season as an IVL and CIF champion."
