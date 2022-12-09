Athlete of the Week: Andres Tabarez

Name: Andres Tabarez
Sport: Basketball
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My parents
Class: Food technology
Favorite pastime: My favorite activity would be reading the Bible and learning about my Catholic Faith.{/span}
Drink order: Strawberry açaí refresher with lemonade{/span}
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Basketball Players Lebron James and Ja Morant
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory so far from this season is going 2-0 in the Rancho Mirage tournament because it helped build momentum for the rest of the season. Hopefully we can continue to ride the wave and have a great season during league and CIF.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“What motivates me as an athlete is winning, getting better everyday, and building a great team that we can all remember when it is all said and done. We have been able to build a family and great memories over the years and I want to continue to have all those great things.”{/span}
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“A goal that I have as an athlete is to win IVL for my last year and make a run in the playoffs. So far I haven’t been able to achieve them because we haven’t gotten to that point in the season yet, but we are improving every day and I am confident our team will achieve those goals.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“I don’t know what comes next for my athletic career. I am hoping for any type of scholarship so I can continue playing at the college level.”{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.