Athlete of the Week: Archie Olvera

Person(s) that inspires you: My coach
Class: Anatomy and Physiology
Favorite pastime: Listening to music
Drink order: Jamaica
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): San Francisco 49ers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Boxers Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and runner Eliud Kipchoge
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memories from this season would have to be the XC meets in San Diego and the trips to those meets on the bus or vans with my teammates, since they always find ways to make it exciting and hilarious every time!”
What motivates you as an athlete?
”What motivates me as an athlete is that my hard work and success motivates others to do the same.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“Goals that I had as an athlete were to be the best leader/captain that I can be for my teammates. Goals that I have currently is to go under 16:00 mins for a 5K and qualify for state.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“I am planning on running in college, achieve new running goals and pursue my academics.”
