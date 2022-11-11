Athlete of the Week: Archie Olvera
Brawley Wildcat Archie Olvera clocked in a first place finish in the Boys 3.1 mile Race during the Cross Country IVL #3 Finals on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunbeam Lake Park in Seeley.

 JESUS 'JQ' QUESADA III PHOTO

Person(s) that inspires you: My coach

Class: Anatomy and Physiology

Favorite pastime: Listening to music

Drink order: Jamaica

Favorite Professional Sport team(s): San Francisco 49ers

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Boxers Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and runner Eliud Kipchoge

What are your favorite memories from this season?

”My favorite memories from this season would have to be the XC meets in San Diego and the trips to those meets on the bus or vans with my teammates, since they always find ways to make it exciting and hilarious every time!”

What motivates you as an athlete?

”What motivates me as an athlete is that my hard work and success motivates others to do the same.”

What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?

“Goals that I had as an athlete were to be the best leader/captain that I can be for my teammates. Goals that I have currently is to go under 16:00 mins for a 5K and qualify for state.”

What comes next for you in your athletic career?

“I am planning on running in college, achieve new running goals and pursue my academics.”

