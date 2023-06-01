Brawley Union High School senior Azaria Martin has ended her track and field career running for the Wildcats.
Amidst all the success from her senior season, Martin reflects on her coach, who she said believed in her when she first got to the the high school.
“I would like to thank Coach Dover, who showed me the sport and has believed in me since my freshman year,” Martin said. “He never gave up on me and always believed in me.”
“I would also like to thank my mom for everything she has done for me,” Martin said. “All by herself, she put so much time and effort into any sport that I did, and has believed in any dream of mine.”
Across Martin’s four-year track and field career, the Wildcat showed improvement in the shot put event from each year. Martin started with a 29-foot 1-inch throw during her freshman year, and ended with a 35-foot 9-inch throw in her senior year.
Name: Azaria Martin
Sports: Cheerleading, Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: English
Pastime: "I enjoy hanging out with my family and friends, driving around listening to music, and going to the beach."
Drink: Strawberry Acai Refresher with lemonade
Professional athlete(s): Football player Dak Prescott
Professional sport team(s): NFL's Dallas Cowboys
Person(s) that inspires you: "My grandfather, JJ Jackson, inspires me because he has overcame a lot in his life and never gave up. He motivates me everyday to be the best person I can be. He never lets me give up just because of one bad meet or one bad practice. He is the greatest role model to me and the greatest grandfather."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I am motivated by my family. They have always taught me to be the best at anything that I do. I do everything at 110% and always make sure to give it my all. Hard work beats talent."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include throwing a 35-foot personal record at a track and field meet against Calexico. I was not able to hit a 35-foot throw all of my junior year and I doubted myself a lot. This year I showed that I was capable of throwing that, and farther if I worked at it."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal is to always just be the best athlete that I can be. I feel that I did achieve my goals. I won at the Imperial Valley League Track and Field Championships for the third year in a row and placed at CIF, which was my overall goal. Ultimately, I want to be better than I was the day before; perform better each meet and progress as the season goes."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I will be attending the University of Arizona and plan to walk-on to the track and field team and continue my shot put career."
