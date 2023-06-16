Athlete of the Week: Chance Bermudez

Southwest High School Eagle Chance Bermudez has added CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Imperial Valley League Pitcher of the Year and All-League First Team selection to his resume.
Across the 51 innings pitched this season, Bermudez gave up 42 hits and 13 runs, and had 53 strikeouts.
The pitcher ends the season boasting a 1.10 earned run average, with six earned wins and two losses. Bermudez also contributed five runs to the Eagles' offense.
“I am who I am today because of the sacrifice and support of my family and because of God’s blessings,” Bermudez said.
Name: Chance Bermudez
Sports: Baseball, Football, Basketball, Golf
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Southwest High School
Class: Agriculture
Pastime: Lifting Weights
Drink: Horchata
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Jazz Chisholm
Professional sport team(s): MLB's San Diego Padres
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person who inspires me is my Papa, Eli Granillo, because he was the most patient, supportive, hardworking and respectable man I know. He taught me to love my country, God, and be humble, and is a big part of who I am today."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the mental aspect of the game. I enjoy competition and overcoming challenges. I want to make those around me proud."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are special because I had a close bond with a lot of seniors and we won IVL together."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal this season was to persevere through some challenges I faced, and in the future, I hope to better my performance and be a good leader for my team."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I want to continue being a good teammate, increase my leadership role, and start focusing on making choices that will lead me in the right direction after high school."
