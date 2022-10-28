Athlete of the Week: Charlie Sullivan
Buy Now

Central Union High School Spartan football player Charlie Sullivan earned the Athlete of the Week recognition for the week of October 17-23, 2022.

 ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

Name: Charlie Sullivan

Age: 17

School: Central Union High School

Grade: Senior

Person(s) that inspires you: My dad

Class: Economics

Favorite pastime: Exercising

Drink order: Coca-Cola

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Larry Fitzgerald, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver

What are your favorite memories from this season?

"My favorite memory was when we beat Mt. Carmel on the road."

What comes next for you in your athletic career?

"I hope to go to college and pursue my football career at the next level."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.