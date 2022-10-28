Athlete of the Week: Charlie Sullivan

Name: Charlie Sullivan
Age: 17
School: Central Union High School
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: My dad
Class: Economics
Favorite pastime: Exercising
Drink order: Coca-Cola
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Larry Fitzgerald, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"My favorite memory was when we beat Mt. Carmel on the road."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I hope to go to college and pursue my football career at the next level."
