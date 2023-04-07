Brawley Union High School swimmer CJ Manuel is making the most of his time as a Wildcat by solidifying himself in the BUHS swim record books.
Coming into the 2023 spring season, Manuel held the record for the 200 yard freestyle, 200 yard IM, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly, and 100 yard backstroke.
This spring season, Manuel has added a few more records to his resume including the 100 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle, and 100 yard breaststroke.
Manuel holds all of BUHS’s eight individual swim records.
He credits much of his success to “all the people that have supported me on my journey, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”
Manuel has racked up first place podium finishes against local teams, also finishing in first place at the Granite Hills Invitational earlier this month.
Name: CJ Manuel
Sports: Swimming
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: Honors Anatomy and Physiology
Pastime: Hang out with friends and go to the gym.
Drink: Water or a non-carbonated Celsius
Professional athlete(s): Basketball player Lebron James
Professional sports team(s): NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My parents inspire me because they have always shown love in times of need. They have provided for me and done everything possible to provide for our family. Coming from a third world country without knowing anyone in the United States is bizarre to me, yet they have shown and demonstrated acts of courage countless times, which has inspired me to do the same."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“Mostly I am motivated by the people who have dedicated effort, time, and love into my development. Seeing them give 100% of their effort towards making me a better person makes me want to give 100% back, if not more."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from the season so far are all the little moments with my team. Team dinners, hard practices, getting ice cream on bad days with Luke Goddard, Jared Carpio fracturing his hand after the 4x50 medley relay, and just getting hyped for all of my races."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete was to compete for a NCAA Division I program. I achieved this goal not too long ago. However, one goal that I am still working on is my mentality. I am slowly building a resilient mindset, and am able to overcome more trials and tribulations."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“This fall I will start my collegiate swimming career as part of Cal State Bakersfield's D-I swimming program. I’ll be training hard whilst pursuing my bachelor's degree in nursing. During my four years at Bakersfield, I’ll train to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Trials, travel around the country for competitions, and work towards becoming conference champion in the 100/200 yard backstroke."
