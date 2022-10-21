Athlete of the Week: Damian Rodriguez

Age: 17
School: Central Union High School
Grade: 12
Person(s) that inspires you: My parents
Class: Government
Favorite pastime: Exercising
Drink order: Caramel Frappuccino with no whip cream
What are some of your favorite memories from this season?
“The first game of the season was definitely the best. We had a tough year last year so to be able to come back and beat Mt. Carmel at their own house was a great way to start the season.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“My teammates. I see the hard work they put in and I want to do the same. I would also say my age, because growing up I looked up to the teams playing on Friday night, and now I am a part of that myself.”
What goals do you have for yourself as an athlete?
“I try to minimize mistakes, leave it out on the field every single game, and practice to just give it 100% every single day. There might be challenging times but I feel like I have achieved my goals so far.”
