Brawley Union High School's Daniel Camillo is sprinting into the CIF San Diego Section Division II finals after having a successful Imperial Valley League Track & Field Championship and CIF Preliminary round.
Camillo secured a first place finish at the IVL Championship in the 300-meter hurdles and a fourth place finish at the CIF Prelims.
Camillo qualified for CIF with a time of 40.02 seconds at the IVL Championship, with his best time coming earlier in the season at the Jaguar Invitational. Camillo’s best time in the event is at 39.28 seconds.
During his time running for the Wildcats, Camillo was a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Name: Daniel Camillo
Sports: Football, Track and Field
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: English
Pastime: Going to practices, hanging out with my friends, and listening to music
Drink: Half lemonade/Half Hi-C Fruit Punch
Professional sports team(s): The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Professional athlete(s): Football player Jalen Ramsey, Sprinter Noah Lyles, and Olympian Grant Holloway
Person(s) that inspires you: “The people that inspire me to play are my to younger brothers, Andrew and Chris. I love playing with them and setting an example for them."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I am motivated by setting an example for my brothers by me working hard at every practice and trying to constantly improve day by day."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include playing my last season with my teammates during football, shadow boxing at the track meets, and making it to CIF for the 300-meter hurdles."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My biggest goal is to be the best athlete I can be and make it to the next level as a student athlete. There is definitely room for improvement, especially when I get in college, but as I mature I am confident I'll become a better athlete. So far I have achieved making it to the next level."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now I will be attending Colorado Mesa University in the fall of 2023 as a student athlete, participating in both football and track. I plan to major in business marketing."
