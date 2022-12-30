Athlete of the Week: David Fernández

Athlete of the week for Dec. 19 to 25: David Fernández.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL ATHLETICS/FLETCHER MAVITY PHOTO

Central Union High School’s David Fernández currently headlines the Spartan  soccer roster as team captain and midfielder. So far this season he has scored three goals and three assists. 

Fernandez has great leadership skills on and off the field, and his willingness to adapt to the needs of the team has played a crucial role in building the team dynamic, said returning Head Coach Alonso Garcia. 

Fernandez has played varsity soccer for three years, yet during his senior season he was reassigned to his current position as defensive/midfielder, and has welcomed the challenge. 

During the offseason, the Spartan has also played for an outside club and joined an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) club that is coached by Garcia. 

Name: David Fernández

Age: 17

School: Central Union High School

Sport(s): Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball

Grade: Senior 

Person(s) that inspires you: My mom

Class: Economics

Favorite pastime: Playing Soccer

Drink order: Cucumber Gatorade

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Soccer player Edson Alvarez

Favorite Professional Team(s): Águilas de América

What are your favorite memories from this season?

"Some of my favorite memories from the season so far are the drives back from San Diego, especially after a win. The food was always great, coach was happy, we were happy, and we sang all the way home."

What motivates you as an athlete?

"First and for most my family always motivates me. Another big motivator is all the ups and downs we have had as a team, and how we have all stuck together through them ... that definitely gets me going before games."

What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?

"A big goal I have had since I started my high school career was winning IVL. As of right now, I have not achieved it but this year will be the year I achieve it."

What comes next for you in your athletic career?

"Currently, I do not have any offers to play at a collegiate level but the season has not finished, so hopefully I can finish the year with an offer."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.