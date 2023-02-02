Imperial High School's David Scariano scored 40 points across 29 minutes during a game against the Vincent Memorial Scots in Desert League play last week. The Tigers’ forward finished the game making 5 three-pointers and 60% from field goal range.
Scariano added 17 points to the Tigers' win against the Southwest Eagles, also adding 26 points over the Holtville Vikings. Scariano finished the week with a total of 83 points across the Tigers' three games from January 23 to January 29.
Scariano also added a strong defensive effort in the three games, ending the week with 27 rebounds and five steals.
Scariano also dropped 40 points earlier this season against Valhalla High School. The Imperial junior made 6 of 7 three-point attempts and boasted a 100% completion from field goal range.
Name: David Scariano
Sport: Basketball
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Imperial High School
Class: Math and Anatomy
Pastime: Working out and playing basketball
Drink: Water
Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Saints
Professional Athlete(s): Late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant, NBA players Kevin Durant and James Harden
Person(s) that inspires you: "My dad really inspires me as he went on to run Division I track. He has the mindset and self control I look up to."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated to be great by all the people around me that support me and the little kid in me that always wanted to be the best."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are going out with the team and just being a family with them on and off the court."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My biggest goal as an athlete is to just have fun and be the best player that I can be in the sport that I love. While I have a lot of work to become that player, it will come with time. My next goal is to play collegiate basketball at the Division I level but the goal is not completely done yet. Another goal of mine is to win the Desert League Championship and CIF this year. We will see how that goes."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“The next step in my athletic career will more than likely be college basketball, but there is still a lot of time and we will see where basketball takes me."
