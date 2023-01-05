Athlete of the Week: Delarie Juarez

Brawley Union High School Wildcat and sophomore, Delarie Juarez, finished in second place in the 133-pound division after her four matches during the Corona's Queen of the Hill Girls' Wrestling Tournament earlier this 2022-2023 wrestling season. Juarez is currently 20-1 this season.
Earlier this season, Juarez won the first place match in the Goddess of Olympia tournament in the 131-pound weight class after defeating Addision Ellis from Orange Vista. Before reaching the championship match, Juarez took on Olympian High School’s Makenna Harbin in the semi-finals and Nelly Hernandez of Laguna Hills in the quarterfinals.
In the fall, Juarez defeated Brianna Vasquez from Legacy Wrestling Center to win first place in the 131-pound weight class division of the Halloween Open at Cerritos College.
Name: Delarie Juarez
Age: 18
School: Brawley Union High School
Sport(s): Wrestling
Grade: Sophomore
Person(s) that inspires you: American freestyle wrestler Helen Maroulis
Class: World cultures with Mr. Sawyer Smith
Favorite pastime: I enjoy exercising.
Drink order: Lemonade
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): UFC fighter Ronda Rousey
Favorite Professional Team(s): UFC
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"Traveling with the team and making it into the finals of every tournament so far. Wrestling against opponents from the Southern Section, Central Valley and Northern Section has also been challenging and exciting."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"My teammates, coaches and family always help me strive to be the best at everything I do. My experience as a freshman at the state tournament last year reaching the quarterfinals motivates me to want to work harder."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to reach the state tournament in Bakersfield and earn a spot on the podium (finishing top 3) this year."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"This season I would like to win CIF, Masters and place at the state tournament. I would like to go on to college and wrestle at the next level."
