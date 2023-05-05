Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scot Emilio Rojas is the 2023 Imperial Valley League boys golf champion.
Rojas finished the 12-match IVL season ranked second behind teammate Joe Miranda, and went on to defeat Miranda in a tie-breaker during the championship match, held last week at Rams Hill Golf Course in Borrego Springs.
Rojas finished the nine-hole championship match with a score of 38. He will be moving on to the CIF San Diego Section Individual Championship scheduled for later this month.
Despite only being a freshman, Rojas is already finding great success on the green and attributes his accomplishments to his support system.
“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and sister for being so supportive and patient with me, and special thanks to my coach Edgard Tejeda for always being there to help me,” Rojas said.
Name: Emilio Rojas
Sport: Golf
Age: 15
Grade: 9
School: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School
Class: Algebra 1
Pastime: Going out with friends
Drink: Arnold Palmer
Professional athlete(s): Golfers John Rahm and Tiger Woods
Professional sports team(s): NFL's Kansas City Chiefs
Person(s) that inspires you: "Tony Finau is a great inspiration for me not only because he is a great professional golfer, but because he prioritizes his family before the game of golf."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by setting realistic and achievable goals because they provide me with a clear target to work towards; achieving those goals is great motivation. Competing against others challenges me and gives me the opportunity to measure my progress and see how I stack up. The love and passion I have for the sport has also been a powerful motivator. I enjoy the process and the journey, which makes all the hard work and sacrifices feel worth it."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories are the car rides to each of the matches, and when we got to play at Borrego Springs since that golf course was nice and challenging."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“Some of the goals I have set for myself are to earn a golf scholarship to a respected college or university that has a strong golf program, improve my consistency on the golf course by working on my mental game, physical conditioning, and technique, and playing in amateur and professional tournaments to gain experience, exposure, and rankings. I also hope to use golf as a platform to explore new places, cultures, and opportunities."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, what comes next is simply continuing to practice and improve. No matter how good or bad I am, there will always be something new to learn and room for improvement."
