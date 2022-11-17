Athlete of the Week: Emily Perez

Central Spartan Emily Perez achieved a personal record of 21 minutes 26.8 seconds in the 2.96-mile race on Saturday, Nov. 12, during the CIF San Diego Section Championship.
Perez qualified for the championship after she won the IVL Crown on Saturday, Nov. 5 with a personal record of 19 minutes and 20.1 seconds in the 3.1-mile race.
Perez had come in second in the previous two IVL races, where she finished with times of 19:57.8 and 19:42.8.
Earlier this season, Perez achieved a personal record of 19:54.6 in the 3-mile race during the Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 24.
Age: 15
Sport: Cross Country
School: Central Union High School
Grade: 10
Person(s) that inspires you: My Parents
Class: AP Biology
Favorite pastime: Listening to music
Drink order: Dragon Drink from Starbucks
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memories from this season are the long run practice days and right before a meet when the team is all together and laughing."
What motivates you as an athlete?
”My motivation as an athlete comes from my competitive spirit and wanting to become better each time."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“As an athlete at the beginning of this year my goals were to become better than when I started. I feel as though I achieved this because I started this season’s time trial with a 25 minutes during a 5K and ended with a personal record of 19 minutes and 20 seconds."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I plan to continue running for cross country my junior and senior year and run for track during the spring seasons."
