Name: Emily Vizcarra

Age: 17

School: Southwest High School

Grade: Senior

Person(s) that inspires you: My brother and sister

Class: Dental Assistant 

Favorite pastime: Running outside and Netflix

Drink order: Iced Matcha latte

Favorite Professional Sport team(s): San Francisco 49ers

Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Tennis stars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff

What are your favorite memories from this season?

"My favorite memory from the season was when we would travel up to San Diego and celebrate our victory by singing karaoke on the way back down the mountain drives."

What motivates you as an athlete?

"I would say my family because they always motivate me to be competitive while having fun, so I always want to make them proud."

What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?

"This season I had the goal of earning my team points and taking my team to CIF. I do feel like I achieved that. Even though I had a lot of bumps in the road, I’m glad I took my team as far as possible this year."

