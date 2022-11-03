Name: Emily Vizcarra
Age: 17
School: Southwest High School
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: My brother and sister
Class: Dental Assistant
Favorite pastime: Running outside and Netflix
Drink order: Iced Matcha latte
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): San Francisco 49ers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Tennis stars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"My favorite memory from the season was when we would travel up to San Diego and celebrate our victory by singing karaoke on the way back down the mountain drives."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"I would say my family because they always motivate me to be competitive while having fun, so I always want to make them proud."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"This season I had the goal of earning my team points and taking my team to CIF. I do feel like I achieved that. Even though I had a lot of bumps in the road, I’m glad I took my team as far as possible this year."
