Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scot, Francisco Perez-Tejada, is currently averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, five steals, and four rebounds per game this 2022-2023 basketball season. Over the last week, the Scots took on Brawley, Central, and Holtville high schools, and Perez-Tejada averaged a total of 22 points, four rebounds, and 7 assists across the three games.
The Scots’ point guard had a season-high, and a double-double against the Holtville Vikings, finishing with 27 points and 12 assists.
Perez-Tejada has played a crucial role in the Scots' offense this year, totaling 82 assists and 214 points so far this season. The junior point guard has also added to the Scots’ defensive effort with 43 rebounds and 54 steals.
Name: Francisco Perez-Tejada
Sport: Basketball
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My dad
Class: Sociology
Favorite pastime: Hanging out with my friends
Drink order: Electrolit Lemon-lime
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): The NBA's Phoenix Suns
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): NBA players Chris Paul and Devin Booker
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”Some of my favorite memories from this season were our trips to San Diego because we got to bond as a team and eat together as a group. Also, when we get to hangout after practices or during the weekends; basically any time we get to have together off the court."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"As an athlete I am motivated to keep playing the sport and achieve my goals I have set for myself since I was a kid. I am also motivated by all the sacrifices my [family] has made for me to be in the position I am right now."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to play basketball in college and play for Mexico's national team. It has been one of my dreams since I was a kid to represent my country and to get to know people from around the world."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I am hoping to play at the next level. It has been a dream of mine to play at college while continuing my studies."
