Athlete of the Week: Genesis Garcia

Local boxer Genesis Garcia competed in the youth female 154 kg semi-final match of the USA Boxing 2022 National Championship on Thursday, Dec. 8, against Jazzmin Gomez of Lynwood, California.
Garcia won the match unanimously, and qualified for the youth female 154 kg final match, where she faced the one-seeded Tyesha Harrison from Aiken, South Carolina. Garcia won the finals match through the ‘Referee Stops Contest (RSC),' also known as a technical knockout, during the second round of the finals match.
Earlier this year, Garcia competed in the youth female 165 kg division during the 2022 IBA Youth Men and Women’s World Championships in La Nucia, Spain, where she finished in ninth place.
Name: Genesis Garcia
Age: 17
School: Aurora Continuation School, independent studies
Sport: Boxing
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: The athletes who have become my friends.
Class: History
Favorite pastime: Watching Netflix
Drink order: Milkshakes or smoothies
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Boxers Clarissa Shields, Katie Taylor and Alycia Baumgardner
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"My favorite memories are probably these past two months where I was part of a training camp in Mexico City, Mexico for about five weeks before heading to Spain for two weeks and competing in a World Championship. Shortly after the World Championships, I flew to Texas to compete in the 2022 U.S. National Boxing Championship. It was a new experience being away from home for so long but glad because it was for the purpose of pursuing my passion."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"What motivates me as an athlete is knowing how far I have come, especially because I never expected to compete at this level. I am also motivated by all I have accomplished at such a young age and how the long journey ahead of me is only the beginning."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"The goals I have as an athlete are to inspire others and be proud of myself. While I feel like I impacted athletes from local, small boxing gyms, I look forward to continuing to accomplish even bigger things."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I hope to win Nationals again and continue being part of Mexico’s Boxing National Team and, hopefully soon, qualify for the Pan American Games."
