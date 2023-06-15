Imperial High School Tiger Hannah Johnson has ended the season as CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference Desert League Player of the Year.
Listed as a shortstop and infielder, Johnson played a crucial role in helping the Tigers finish 23-6-1 overall and secure the SDS D-III Championship last month.
Across the 29 games played and 100 at-bats this season, Johnson ends with 35 runs, 42 hits, 18 runs batted in, 37 stolen bases, and hit six triples for the Tigers.
Johnson led the Tigers in stolen bases, runs, and triples.
"We, Imperial softball, ain't done yet," Johnson said.
Name: Hannah Johnson
Sports: Softball
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Imperial High School
Class: English
Pastime: "My favorite activity is playing with my niece, Iliana, especially on her swing."
Drink: Venti Pink Drink, no strawberries, 4 scoops of vanilla bean powder and vanilla sweet cream foam
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Aaron Judge
Professional sport team(s): MLB's New York Yankees and NFL's New Orleans Saints
Person(s) that inspires you: "My parents inspire me every day with their unwavering support and love. They have taught me the value of hard work, kindness, and perseverance. Their guidance has helped me navigate through hard mental challenges, and their encouragement has given me the confidence to believe in what I wanna become as I grow. I am grateful for everything they have done for me, on and off the field. I hope to make them proud as I continue to grow in life."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“My teammates motivate me as a player by bringing an infectious energy and enthusiasm to the team. Seeing how passionate they are for the sport and their willingness to improve every game motivates me to work harder and become a better player for them. Their fearlessness and willingness to win, pushes me to be there for my team; not just for myself. These girls have so much drive and commitment on and off the field. Every girl leads the team in their own way. No one girl stands out; we are one big family. Without each other, we would not be in the position we are today."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season was winning CIF. Coming into high school, all I wanted was to win CIF, and being able to win it my sophomore year has been the best memory I've had this season."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“Right now, a goal that I have as an athlete is to motivate others, not just on the field but also off the field. Being an athlete is very mental. Not everyone knows how difficult it is to battle within our own mind. I want other athletes around the Valley to become comfortable reaching out. There are many moments in-season where we feel burnt out, aren't having fun, or are pretending we are not injured. There should be no reason to hide those feelings. Finding someone to be able to talk to in moments like these is very important, especially as an athlete."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I'm just preparing myself for next season. As special and amazing this season was, it did take a toll on my mental health. So as of now, I'm taking care of myself and putting myself first before I return to the field. I want to be able to give my team a 110% effort; mentally and physically."
