Athlete of the Week: Israel Rascon

Class: Legal Services
Pastime: Working out
Drink: Orange dreamsicle – Reign
Professional sports team(s): Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Lakers
Professional athlete(s): Basketball players D’angelo Russell and Lebron James
Person(s) that inspires you: Olympic athlete Ryan Crouser
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family, friends, and teammates, because if I fall short of a goal I was hoping to accomplish they lift me up and help me get through it.”
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season so far include breaking the school record, winning as a team in the Desert Classic Relays, and being able to coach all of the new players.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete are to break the school’s shot put record and discuss records. I broke the shot put record, so now it is time to break the discuss record. Once I break the discuss record then I’ll be truly satisfied knowing I broke two school records.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I hope to continue track and field in the United States Army. I am planning on trying out and being able to compete for them would be a huge accomplishment and a dream come true.”
