Name: Jacob De La Rosa
Age: 17
School: Central Union High School
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: My family
Class: Economics
Favorite pastime: Hanging out with my family
Drink order: Powerade
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Green Bay Packers
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Luka Doncic, NBA basketball player for Dallas Mavericks
What motivates you as an athlete?
"What motivates me as an athlete is having someone else beside me, and feeling the same excitement, pain, and joy. For instance, my family motivates me because I can always look up to them when I need to or when I don’t know what to do. They have never failed me."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal when joining the sport was to become a starter and make a name for myself (in football). I believe I have done that as I made Defensive Player of the Game back-to-back."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
