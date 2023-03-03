Athlete of the Week: Jared Nixon

Imperial High Tiger and basketballer Jared Nixon finished the Tigers’ quarterfinals match up against Kearny High School with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Nixon followed up by dropping 18 points and nine rebounds during the Tigers’ championship win over the San Pasqual Eagles.
Nixon ended the 2023 season averaging 12 points and nine rebounds across the games played.
After being part of the Tigers’ historic championship win, Nixon credits his support system for the success throughout the season.
“I’d like to thank my family for being so supportive of everything I do and my coaches for pushing me to be the best athlete I can be,” Nixon said.
Name: Jared Nixon
Sport: Basketball
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Imperial High School
Class: Dr. Cozzani’s Anatomy & Physiology Class
Pastime: Listening to Music
Drink: Arizona Green Tea
Professional sports team(s): Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Lakers
Professional athlete(s): Football player Eric Berry and basketball players Kobe Bryant and Dennis Rodman
Person(s) that inspires you: “A person that inspires me is my mom; she encourages me to do the best I can in everything I do. She does everything she can to give me the things I want or need and because of this I want to make the most of every opportunity. She has helped so much."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by both of my parents because they do everything they can to support me and my family. They always try to give us good opportunities so I choose to make the most of the opportunities given to me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include celebrating our basketball CIF championship win. It was our school's first ever (boys) basketball championship and I loved being able to win it with some of my best friends."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“The goals I set for myself are constantly changing because once I meet a goal I change it so I can keep improving. I find it is important to set goals and achieve them, but after achieving that goal you have to continue to work harder."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I’m hoping to go on and play sports at the college level on scholarship to help pay for, and continue, my education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.