Central Union High School Spartan Jasmine Reed has officially wrapped up her career running track and field for the Spartans.
Like most who try to leave it all on the field Reed did just that, setting two personal records in her final meet at the CIF San Diego Section Division II Prelims.
Reed finished the 100-meter run with a time of 12.81 seconds and shaved a few milliseconds off in the 200-meter run to end with a personal record of 26.37.
“I would like to add that a big part of my athletic journey was my faith," Reed said. "God helped me to push through this season with being consistent in my training. I was able to be confident in myself and not be afraid of the day of a meet.”
Name: Jasmine Reed
Sports: Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Central Union High School
Class: Journalism with Ms. Rodriquez, the class challenged me and allowed me to be creative.
Pastime: Exercising or spending time with my loved ones
Drink: Water
Professional athlete(s): Track stars Florence Griffith Joyner and Shericka Jackson
Person(s) that inspires you: "A person who inspires me is my brother Jordan Reed because he is a perfect example of where hard work and dedication can get you."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the mental aspect of the game. I enjoy competition and overcoming challenges. I want to make those around me proud."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“Some of my favorite memories from this season include winning first place at this year's Desert Classic Relays, the bus rides to out of town meets, the IVL finals, getting my fastest PRs at CIF prelims, and Saturday morning practices."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal this season was to finish in in the Top 3 at IVLS for the 100 and 200 and place high at CIF. I did achieve these goals and I was very proud of myself."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now I am not sure what is next in my athletic career, but track will always hold a special place in my heart."
