Imperial High School sophomore and Tiger Jayden Rutledge has had a big season on the mound for the ambush.
Rutledge has been an integral part of the Tigers CIF San Diego Section Division III championship game appearance, having led the team to a 21-5-1 record.
So far Rutledge boasts a 2.98 ERA and has 81 strikeouts across 98 innings pitched in 26 games played this season.
Rutledge has also proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the batter’s box, picking up 32 hits in 99 plate appearances and adding 20 runs to the Tigers' totals.
“This year has been amazing and I wouldn’t ask for anything else,” Rutledge said of the 2023 spring softball season.
Name: Jayden Rutledge
Sports: Softball, Volleyball
Age: 15
Grade: 10
School: Imperial High School
Class: Math
Pastime: Drawing and Painting
Drink: Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with extra caramel
Professional athlete(s): Pitching coach Rachel Garcia
Professional sport team(s): Los Angeles Dodgers
Person(s) that inspires you: My mom
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I am motivated by others. They make me want to help others get better as well. The love that I have for this game makes me want to keep getting better to achieve my dreams."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include being undefeated in league, hopefully becoming CIF champs, and our games playing in CIF. Fun practices too."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“I want to have a life after softball but I already know that I won’t be able to give it up. I want to play softball in college and I feel like I am on the right path to do so."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I have the dream in playing softball in college and whatever life has to offer after college."
