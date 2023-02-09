Brawley Union High School’s Jaylee Cazares is on a mission to repeat her postseason success from the 2021-2022 wrestling season.
Over the weekend, Cazares competed in the 2023 CIF San Diego Section Girls Division II team championship and individual qualifier meet, where she placed first in the 103-pound weight category. Cazares won the ‘23 championship match by fall over Charis Tolentino from Coastal Academy.
During the 2022 CIF SDS DII individual qualifier meets, Cazares defeated Sophia Fernando of San Diego’s High Tech High for first place finish in the 103 division. Cazares and Fernando met again during the 2022 Master’s Tournament, and the Wildcat grappler won by a major decision.
With two CIF individual and team championships under her belt, Cazares is hoping to add another first place at the Master’s Tournament later this month.
Name: Jaylee Cazares
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: Anatomy and Physiology
Pastime: Weightlifting and running
Drink: Blue Powerade
Professional Sport team(s): Dallas Cowboys NFL football team
Professional Athlete(s): Wrestler Helen Maroulis
Person(s) that inspires you: “My mom. She is the strongest and most hardworking person ever and I aspire to bte like her one day.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family’s support and hearing them cheering me on from the stands; it is always an extremely rewarding feeling. Also achieving my biggest goals is something else that keeps me motivated and wanting to work harder.”
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include getting closer with my teammates. It is the moments where we push each other to make the best out of a difficult practice and the long car rides we spend together after a tournament that stick with you the longest.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“I have come a long way since I first began wrestling, but as of right now my biggest goal as an athlete is to become a 2-time CIF and Masters Champion.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“The next step in my athletic career is to finish my senior year placing at the Girls State Tournament.”
