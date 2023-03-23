Southwest High School Eagle Jenny Sanchez wrapped up her basketball season and is running into the spring season as a member of the track and field team.
Sanchez ended the basketball season on a high note after scoring 12 points in the Eagles CIF SDS semifinal playoff game.
Despite the challenges faced, Sanchez credits her parents and coaches for her ability to continue to persevere.
“My parents have always been very supportive and allowed me to see my potential,” Sanchez said. “Our coaches taught us the skills we needed to grow, not only as an athlete but as an individual as well.”
During the spring season, Sanchez racked up first place finishes against Calexico High School in the Long Jump and Triple Jump field events, as well as in the 100- and 200-meter track events.
Name: Jenny Sanchez
Sports: Basketball/Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Southwest High School
Class: First Responders
Pastime: Weightlifting and watching movies
Drink: Horchata
Professional sports team(s): Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Chargers
Professional athlete(s): Runner Usain Bolt, basketball players Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry
Person(s) that inspires you: “Two people who inspire me are my mom and dad. I admire both of their strong work ethics and their abilities to be resilient. Due to all of their hard work and love, I have been able to grow up with two amazing role models guiding me along the way."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the ability to improve my individual skills as well as encourage others to strive to do their best."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season so far include celebrating holidays and birthdays with my team. A huge accomplishment that will also stick with me forever is when we made it to the CIF playoffs during basketball season. We worked hard all season and everything started coming together at just the right moment to give us that opportunity."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as a basketball player was to make it to the CIF playoffs. I am very proud of myself and my teammates for accomplishing this. I am grateful, not only for them, but for my coaches dedicating so much of their time to go on this journey with us."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, my main priority is my education since I aspire to become a radiologist, but if my schedule allows and I am presented with the opportunity, I hope to pursue athletics at the next level."
