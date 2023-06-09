Athlete of the Week: Jose Miranda

Vincent Memorial High School Scot and golfer extraordinaire, Jose Miranda, is coming off a hot spring season.
Miranda ended his junior year ranked No. 1 across the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference, earning Imperial Valley League (IVL) First Team honors in the process.
Miranda went on to finish second at the IVL Golf Tournament in late April with a score of 38. Miranda tied with fellow teammate Emilio Rojas, with a tie-breaker deciding first and second place.
Miranda’s outstanding performance led him to secure advancement to the CIF San Diego Section championship tournament. Miranda finished with a score of 77 after Day 1 of the competition, which led to an appearance on the green for Day 2. As the sole local competitor, Vincent Memorial Scot finished in 36th place after two days.
Name: Jose Miranda
Sports: Golf
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School
Class: Algebra
Pastime: Exercising and Padel
Drink: Blue Powerade
Professional athlete(s): Sergio Perez, Rickie Fowler, Lionel Messi, Justin Herbert
Professional sport team(s): NFL's Los Angeles Chargers
Person(s) that inspires you: "Sergio Perez inspires me because he is a Mexican athlete who chased his dreams ever since a young age and got to the highest level of racing. He never gave up, even during the toughest conditions."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the opportunity to become the best possible person I can be. I want to look back in a few years and say that I made it, and that all the hard work and sacrifices were worth it. I want my dad to be proud of me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include seeing my teammates improve and being able to help them by giving them tips. It was great to see each of their games grow. The long car rides to our matches were also really entertaining and memorable."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“Right now, my number one priority is to earn an athletic scholarship from a university or college in the U.S. It hasn’t been done, but I am working hard for coaches to see my potential. I am on the right path, it is just a matter of patience."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, the next big step in is to consistently shoot low on tournaments, low 70s and, hopefully, begin to be looked at by coaches. I’m not far away from it, I just have to believe in myself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.