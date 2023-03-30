Athlete of the Week: Julia Monreal

Southwest High School's Julia Monreal set a new personal record of 13 minutes and five seconds in the 3200-meter race against cross-town rival, the Central Spartans.
Monreal followed up the performance by finishing first in the 800- and 1600-meter race during the Eagles meet against the Brawley Wildcats.
As Monreal closes out her high school career this season, the Eagle credits coaches and teammates for her success.
“I would just like to say thank you to my coaches and teammates,” Monreal said. “They're all so kind to me, and being on this team has been one of the best experiences of my life. I'm going to miss it.”
Name: Julia Monreal
Sports: Cross Country, Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Southwest High School
Class: Culinary Arts
Pastime: I like to read and play videogames during my free time.
Drink: Sweet tea or a strawberry banana smoothie
Professional athlete(s): Distance Runner Sifan Hassan
Person(s) that inspires you: A person who inspires me is my mother. She has worked hard to support herself and I, one day too, want to work hard to support my family. She is also a big part of why I continue to run.
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family and friends, they are a big part of what motivates me to continue running. However, some people who have had a bigger influence on me are my coaches and teammates. I try the best I can because I want to make them proud and am truly grateful for all the times they've cheered me on and complimented me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“It feels like the season barely began so I haven't made a whole lot of memories yet, but so far the meet against Central was a big one for me. I was extremely nervous the day before but winning all the events I ran made me feel cheerful. Also, one of my friends got an amazing time on her mile. I was so proud of her; it was fun to see her so happy."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete is to keep our winning streak. I also want to help my teammates improve by cheering them on and giving them any advice they need."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I'm not too sure of the future. What I do know is that I want to continue running and keep improving."
