Athlete of the Week: Kalli Strahm

Holtville High School Viking Kalli Strahm is starting the 2023 spring softball season with her first-ever career home run.
As a senior, Strahm is looking forward to making the most of every moment she has on the court/field this season, yet, as a four-year varsity starting pitcher for the Vikings, Strahm is not giving herself a goal to achieve this season.
“I am allowing myself to strive for something more each day, to become a little bit better than the day before,” she said.
Strahm is coming off a huge year after the Viking earned the 2022 Imperial Valley League Pitcher of the Year award last season. During the ‘22 season, Strahm finished with a .67 ERA with opponents’ batting average at .139.
Name: Kalli Strahm
Sport: Softball
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Holtville High School
Class: Spanish
Pastime: Playing the piano
Drink: Cherry Coke
Professional sports team(s): MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Clayton Kershaw
Person(s) that inspires you: “Even though she is younger than me, my sister Brooke inspires me. She has the biggest heart of anyone I know and goes out of her way to help anyone who needs it. She is someone that is truly selfless and inspires me to be the best person I can be."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“My time as an athlete won’t last forever. At some point, the opportunity to play sports will end. Knowing that my time is limited motivates me to give 100% each and every day."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are getting to be on the field and play with my best friends every single day, which is something that I am forever grateful for."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“I am not someone who sets goals for myself because I never want to feel like I have reached the end. In my mind, there is no end in sports. There is no final destination to reach. I want to continuously grow in whatever sport I am playing."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I hope to play softball at the next level and continue my softball career at the university that I attend."
