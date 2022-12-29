Athlete of the Week: Kamryn Walker

Holtville High School Viking Kamryn Walker reached 1,000 career points during a non-league match up against Lincoln High School at the El Cajon Valley Brave Winter Classic basketball tournament. Walker finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
The Vikings' most recent win against San Diego High School led Walker to extend her current record to 1037 career points.
Currently, Walker is averaging 14.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds as well as five steals and assists per game. Across the nine games played with the Vikings this year, Walker has added 149 points, 61 rebounds, 49 assists, and 52 steals to her b-ball resume. Walker has made 55 field goals, 22 free throws, and 17 three-pointers this season.
Name: Kamryn Walker
Age: 18
School: Holtville High School
Sport(s): Basketball, Volleyball, Softball
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: My grandpa
Class: Spanish
Favorite pastime: I enjoy spending time with family and friends, playing sports, watching movies, and traveling.
Drink order: Shirley temples and iced coffee
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): NFL player Micah Parsons
Favorite Professional Team(s): Boston Red Sox
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"My favorite memories from this season so far are winning the El Cajon Tournament with my team, reaching 1,000 career points, and seeing the new varsity girls and freshmen working hard and having fun."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"As an athlete I am motivated by being able to have the ability to play for God, by my teammates and coaches that work hard for the same goal, and my parents who always push me and encourage me to be the best competitor I can be."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goals as a high school athlete have been to get all-league recognitions in all three sports, reach my 1,000 career points, win CIF/State, and be a team captain; and I was able to achieve those goals. I also strive to be the best player, teammate, and person I can be, and I hope that I achieve that goal as well."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"The next step for me in my athletic career is to win league and CIF in softball season and play softball in college at a Christian university."
