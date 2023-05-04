Central Union high school Spartan Kinzy Duarte is hitting the mat and pool with everything she’s got.
Coming in as a freshman, Duarte showcased her versatility on land and in the water.
On the cheer mat, Duarte had a big season with her team, who made it to the The Cheerleading & Dance Worlds™ finals in Orlando, Florida.
This swim season at the Imperial Valley League swim championship meet, Duarte secured a second-place finish in the 50-yard Freestyle event with a time of 27.38 as well as fourth place with 1:00.40 in the 100-yard Freestyle competition. Duarte was able to qualify for the CIF San Diego Section swim competition for both the 50- and 100-yard Freestyle events.
Name: Kinzy Duarte
Sport: Cheer & Swim
Age: 14
Grade: 9
School: Central Union High School
Class: Chemistry
Pastime: Coloring
Drink: Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade
Professional athlete(s): Basketball player Kobe Bryant
Professional sports team(s): NBA's Memphis Grizzlies
Person(s) that inspires you: "My sister inspires me because she tries to make me better, even when she corrects me."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by knowing there are people training harder than me. I am also motivated by the faces of little kids watching me tumble and telling me they want to be like me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season include spraining my foot, ankle, and knee at the same time a week before the biggest competition of the season."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete going into this cheer season was going to the Worlds' finals. I achieved it and surpassed it by globing."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, what comes next is going back to Worlds in Florida and getting a higher placement, or cheering at the collegiate level."
