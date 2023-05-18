Holtville High School Viking Lauren Ripley will be competing in the CIF San Diego Section Division III Track and Field Finals in the discus event, after finishing in fifth place (90 feet 11 inches) during the Preliminary competition.
Prior to CIF, Ripley finished in second place (93 feet 4 inches) in the discus event and tenth (26 feet 4 inches) in the shot put event.
While this may be the end of a three-year track and field career, this finals appearance will be Ripley’s second time making it to the finals.
Aside from track and field, Ripley was also part of the volleyball team during her freshman year, four year varsity soccer play and co-captain of the cheer team.
Outside of sports, Ripley has participated in the Yellow Ribbon Club, jazz band, and served as the Secretary for the Vikings’ Associated Student Body.
Name: Lauren Ripley
Sports: Soccer, Volleyball, Cheer, Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Holtville High School
Class: Band
Pastime: Playing video games
Drink: Raspberry Lemonade
Professional athlete(s): Figure skater Mirai Nagasu and soccer player Alex Morgan
Person(s) that inspires you: “Alex Morgan. She has always shown determination and unwavering commitment to soccer. She has this relentless work ethic, leadership qualities, and ability to overcome challenges."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by a desire to fulfill my goals no matter how unrealistic they might seem."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include when the team was running our warm ups at practice and one of the runners tried jumping over a huge puddle and ended up slipping and getting soaked. Everyone was laughing about it including him and he wasn't hurt, so no worries there."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“A goal I made for myself for track and field my freshman year was to beat the school record for discus. Sadly, that was made a bit more challenging due to COVID-19 cutting my freshman year short. Currently, I have not achieved this goal, but as much as it might be unrealistic, I'm still working hard to do what I can before the season is over."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I have been considering maybe trying out for the track and field team at Cal Poly Pomona, but I also know I want to slow down and take time for myself since I have been doing sports for a long time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.