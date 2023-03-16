Brawley Union High School wrestler Lauren Zaragoza finished her first high school season, concluding as a CIF San Diego Section Champion, CIF Masters Finalist, and CIF State Quarterfinalist in the 123-pound weight class.
Earlier this month, Zaragoza participated in the 2023 SoCal Girls Grade State tournament at 126-pounds. In the Freshmen/Sophomore division, the Wildcat took first place with a 5-0 record. After reaching the Varsity Division finals, Zaragoza earned second place and ended with a 4-1 record.
As Zaragoza looks towards the future, the young Wildcat is “extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have been given this season.”
Name: Lauren Zaragoza
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 15
Grade: 9
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: Biology
Pastime: I like to listen to music during my free time.
Drink: Strawberry Acai Refresher
Professional athlete(s): American Wrestler Amit Elor
Person(s) that inspires you: My mom
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by what I have accomplished this year, it pushes me and makes me excited for what I’m capable of next season."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“One of my favorite memories from this season is when my sister from Oregon surprised me and watched me wrestle at the California State wrestling championships."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“This year I reached nearly all my goals, but going into next season, I have to raise the bar and set higher goals for next season.
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I will continue wrestling at the high school level and, eventually, wrestle in college."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.