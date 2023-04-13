Holtville High School Viking Lillian Strahm has found much success on the track this season, setting season records in the 1600- and 3200-meters events during the Vikings meet against the Southwest Eagles last week.
Strahm improved her time in the 1600-meter race by 18 seconds, finishing in first place with a time of 5 minutes and 35 seconds. She also significantly improved in the 3200-meter event, cutting her time down by nearly 30 seconds. Strahm has a first place finish and set a season record of 12 minutes and 20 seconds in the event.
However, Strahm is running for more than just the green and gold, as she says she “runs for Jesus.”
Name: Lillian Strahm
Sports: Cross Country, Volleyball, Soccer, Track and Field
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Holtville High School
Class: Physical Education
Pastime: My favorite activities are spending time with my loved ones and practicing sports.
Drink: Water or a crisp Coca-Cola
Person(s) that inspires you: "My teammates inspire me. We work together everyday and always bring our hard work and spirit to the table. Seeing my teammates persevere through difficult challenges, reminds me that I’m not alone in this sport and have a support system who is cheering me on."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the reminder that not every day is promised. The Lord gives me the strength to persevere through any challenge so I can give my all every time I’m blessed with another day."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far was competing at the Arnie Robinson Invite in San Diego and setting a new my personal record of 12 minutes and 1 second in the 2-mile event."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete is to have my best year running yet, but also continue improving in volleyball and soccer. I strive to achieve what I set my mind to, enjoy what I do, and (want to) finish this season knowing I gave it my all."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, the next step for me in my athletic career is to continue growing and to continue learning. I hope to break records in my running sports and get to fully understand all the sports I play. I hope to serve as a good example for my teammates and inspire others the way they have inspired me."
