Central Union High School Spartan Lily Rodriguez won first place in the 139-pound weight class division at the Queen of the Lake wrestling tournament at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista earlier this month.
Despite this being Rodriguez’s second year in the sport, the young sophomore has hopes of continuing the sport past her high school career. Rodriguez attributes much of her success this season to her support system which includes her family and coaches.
“My parents – both of them – have always been so willing to do whatever possible to get me all the opportunities I can, and it is inspiring to see,” said Rodriguez.
“My coaches are all so important because they are always here, helping all of us out as much as they can,” she said.
Name: Lily Rodriguez
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 15
Grade: 10
School: Central Union High School
Favorite Class: Physical Education (P.E.) and English
Favorite Pastime: Exercising, cooking and reading
Drink order: Sweet tea
Person(s) that inspires you: "My parents because they are always willing to do whatever it takes to watch my matches, whether it is one match or a weekend tournament."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”One of my favorite memories from this season is probably the last tournament I competed in because my mom picked me up the same way she did last year when I won third place at Masters and later qualified for the State, so it took me back to that moment.”
What motivates you as an athlete?
"As an athlete, I am motivated by all the people around me. They support me so much and I just want to make them proud so I always try to go all out for them.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to just want to be the very best I can be, and I do not think I have reached that level yet, so I do not think I have achieved this goal yet. I am trying to head up that road.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I hope to earn a wrestling scholarship and compete at the collegiate level once that time comes, but for now I am focusing on finishing this season strong and am considering doing swimming in the spring.”
