Athlete of the Week: Lizbeth Amador

Lizbeth Amador is part of the Calexico High School Bulldogs Girls' Wrestling Team, which is in its first season as a team.
Amador competes in the 111 kg weight division and is currently 7-1, having racked up wins against Southwest, Calipatria, and Brawley Union high schools. Before the 2022-2023 season, Amador had never participated in wrestling, but decided to give it a shot in her final year as a Calexico Bulldog.
As an upperclassman, Amador has played a crucial role on the team by leading by example, always being punctual and never missing a morning or evening practice. Despite the challenges that arise from competing, Amador’s hard work and dedication have paid off by winning most of her matches, said first-year Girls' Wrestling Coach Alex Camarillo.
Name: Lizbeth Amador
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My coach
Class: Math
Favorite pastime: Drawing
Drink order: Iced Coffee
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Football Club soccer team
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Soccer player Guillermo Ochoa
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memory from this season so far is making new friends and doing different things together, like going out to eat or celebrating 'Friendsgiving' with all my teammates."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"What motivates me is the feeling I get when I compete in my sport and against myself. I am also motivated by the sacrifices my mom makes for me to be able to continue participating in sports, so I try my best to give her good news."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is enjoy the moment, have fun every step of the way, and of course to win. I do feel like I have achieved them. This season I have had so much fun and enjoyed every practice so far."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I hope to be able to continue wrestling, especially at the college level. I really like it and have no desire of abandoning or leaving the sport."
