Athlete of the Week: Luna Cervantes

Calipatria High School Hornet Luna Cervantes is currently leading the Hornets in basketball with 11 points per game across the 20 games played this season. Cervantes had played a crucial role in leading the Hornets to a 12-8 overall record, 3-2 record in Desert League play. Over the last week, Cervantes reached a season high of 23 points against the previously undefeated Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets.
Amidst all the highs during her high school career, Cervantes points to “everyone who has believed in me and given me the opportunity to play the game that I love.”
So far this season, Cervantes has scored 220 points, along with 57 rebounds and 51 steals.
Name: Luna Cervantes
Sport: Basketball
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Calipatria High School
Class: Advanced Placement Statistics
Pastime: Hanging out and spending time with my family and friends or going to the sand dunes.
Drink: Blue Powerade
Professional Sport team(s): Los Angeles Lakers
Professional Athlete(s): Late professional basketball player Kobe Bryant
Person(s) that inspires you: "My mom, dad, and brother inspire me the most because they have always been my number one supporters and critics, and I aspire to make them proud."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the confidence my family, friends, and coach have in me; the motivation of making them all proud, and leaving everything out there on the court like there is no tomorrow."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are the feelings that my teammates, coach, and I have shared by getting a win, knowing we have worked very hard for it during our practices."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete are some that I have had since the beginning of my athletic career, which include winning league and CIF. I hope to make it far in this postseason and make everlasting memories as a team."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“The next step in athletic career are unknown as of now, however I am willing to take any opportunity that comes my way. As of now, I plan on finishing this basketball season in the best way possible and making it something worth while."
