Athlete of the Week: Madelyn Ochoa

The Calexico Bulldog's Madelyn Ochoa is in the midst of her fourth year as part of the school's girls' varsity soccer program. As the Bulldogs’ central defender, Ochoa "shows grit, determination, and dedication," said Calexico Head Coach Yordan Rivera.
As a second-year captain, Ochoa is leading her team on the field, especially seen against the Bulldogs' 12-2 win over Mt. Empire Redhawks on Thursday, Nov. 17. During the match-up, Ochoa played a crucial role in limiting the Red Hawks' attack and made sure to lead her team throughout.
As a leader, Ochoa hopes to help her teammates however she can, and she encourages other players to ask questions.
Sport: Soccer
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My older sister Marylou
Class: Journalism with Ms. Loza
Favorite pastime: Playing soccer or painting
Drink order: Sweet Vanilla Matcha
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): America and Mexico soccer teams
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Soccer players Memo Ochoa and Alex Morgan
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”My favorite memories from this season are car rides to the ninth grade campus for tryouts with my favorite sophomores, and making TikTok's with them at Thanksgiving break practice."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"What motivates me as an athlete is seeing strong competitors. When I play against girls who are very skilled and sometimes better than me, it motivates me to ask for tips and train even hard to get to that level and grow with an open mind."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"A major goal I had as an athlete was to gain confidence. I always used to be afraid on the field, and as I got more experience, I have now accomplished this goal. I no longer play with fear."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"My athletic career will continue with finishing my season and playing soccer in college, and be on club teams as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.