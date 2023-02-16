Central Union High Spartan Mya McClain currently leads the Spartans’ girls basketball team defense with an average of nine rebounds per game, 234 rebounds and 20 blocks across the 26 games played this season so far.
McClain showed her versatility after helping the Spartans overcome the Brawley Wildcats by successfully shooting free throws during the final minutes of the game. The junior finished the game with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.
McClain is an integral piece of the Spartans as she has become the ‘glue,’ Central Head Coach Jason McClain said.
“Mya loves her teammates, and her ever-improving confidence and aggressive play along with her defensive effort, is pushing this team to new levels,” said Coach McClain.
Name: Mya McClain
Sport: Basketball
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Central Union High School
Class: AP Language and Spanish
Pastime: Playing video games, listening to music, writing stories, and hanging out with friends
Drink: Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino
Professional sports team(s): The NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Professional athlete(s): NBA superstar Lebron James
Person(s) that inspires you: “My parents really inspire me. They push me to meet the expectations they have for me and the ones I have for myself. I look at them for my model of success and the way I should carry myself. Love you, Mom and Dad!"
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my teammates and coaches. They push me to be the best I can be and I push myself hard to make sure I don’t let them down."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are probably the two tournaments we participated in during Christmas break. We worked really hard and beat teams who were 'supposed' to be way better than us. The experience really brought us closer as a team and a family."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal is to help my team win a championship! We have just started our playoff run, so hopefully I can achieve this goal soon."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I am interested in continuing my golf career if basketball doesn’t work out. Since I’m only a junior, I still have a year to figure out which sport I will pursue at the collegiate level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.