Athlete of the Week: Mykenzie Wright

Imperial high school soccer player Mykenzie Wright is in her final season for the Tigers, and has played a role in helping her team improve to an 8-5-3 overall record. Wright has four goal-assists and has scored nine goals so far, and is the team's current leading scorer.
As one of the captains of the 2022-2023 team, Wright’s soccer playing action on the field extends back to when she was just five years old and playing in local recreational leagues.
“Growing up, I have had multiple coaches and they have all impacted the way I play in one way or another,” she said. “Knowing I have people around me, supporting what I do is an encouragement to continue doing my best on and off the field.”
Name: Mykenzie Wright
Sport: Soccer
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Imperial High School
Person(s) that inspires you: My grandpa
Class: Economics/Civics
Favorite pastime: Journaling and Writing
Drink order: Strawberry lemonade
Favorite Professional Sport team(s): United States Women's National Soccer Team
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Soccer player Alex Morgan
What are your favorite memories from this season?
”One of my favorite memories from this season is when my team and I won the first tournament we entered. It gave us something to live up to in the future and motivates us to continue playing well as a team."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"As an athlete, I am motivated by those around me who encourage me to keep going. Many of my friends and family members have motivated me to continue playing when I wanted to give up."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal as an athlete is to work hard and enjoy playing the sport even on days that I am not motivated to play."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"I am looking to play in college but have not decided where I want to go. This is my last year of high school soccer and I want to make the most of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.