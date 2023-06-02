Calexico High School senior Orlando Llamas is closing out his career as a Bulldog with a CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship ring. However, one of Llamas’ most significant performances this season came in a single-elimination semi-final game against the Imperial Tigers.
On the mound, Llamas pitched the first five innings giving up only three hits and striking out eight. In the batter’s box, Llamas went 3-3 with one triple and five RBIs.
Calexico baseball head coach Ricky Guzman deemed the performance as ‘special.’
“We waited 4 years for that performance, I wouldn't take any of the struggles back just to see him do what he did tonight.”
Name: Orlando Llamas
Sports: Baseball
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Class: English
Pastime: Going to the gym
Drink: Cherry Pepsi
Professional athlete(s): Pitcher Shohei Ohtani
Professional sport team(s): MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My parents are my inspiration because they are the ones who push me to be better every single day. I am grateful to have them."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by trying to be the best version of myself and improving every single day. I am also motivated by trying to be an example for others in the future."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include the last few games. I was very happy playing with my teammates and seeing them being themselves on the field. That is what I liked most about this team."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“One of my goals was to win a CIF championship, and we managed to do it as a team. I am glad to have accomplished it with this team because this was the strongest group I had played with throughout all four years of high school baseball. Ultimately, we achieved it by working hard everyday as a team."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I plan to continue my baseball career at the collegiate level and see how far I can go with baseball."
