Over the last week, Vincent Memorial Scot basketball star Raul Villarreal averaged 24 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals during games against Holtville, O’Farrell, and Imperial high schools.
Villarreal scored a season-high 32 points against the Holtville Vikings, finishing 12-16 from field goal range and 8-9 from the free throw line. The senior captain also added 13 rebounds and four blocks to the Scots' win over Holtville.
Villarreal – who sat out the first eleven games of the season – is averaging a double-double of 18.8 points and 13.3 rebounds across the 13 games he has played this season.
Villarreal rounded out the week with 16 points and 15 rebounds against O’Farrell and 24 points and 18 rebounds during Vincent's match up against Imperial.
Name: Raul Villarreal
Sport: Basketball
Age: 18
Grade: 12
School: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School
Class: Finance
Pastime: Playing basketball and going to the gym.
Drink: Blue Powerade
Professional sports team(s): Los Angeles Chargers, NFL football team
Professional athlete(s): NBA player Kevin Durant
Person(s) that inspires you: “My dad. He inspires me because he has always taught me to work hard for what I want and always try to be the best at anything I do."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by my family and trying to make them proud. My dad always tell me to be the best at what you love to do. He works so hard for my family and has instilled those values in me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season include all the trips with my team, and getting to know them to the point where they are like family to me. Another memory is when we beat Imperial and I hit the buzzer beater (game winning shot)."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My ultimate goal was to represent my country, Mexico, while playing basketball, and last year I accomplished it by being elected to Mexico's National basketball team. It was my all-time goal, I got to see my family truly proud in that moment."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“I will be continuing my education in Mexico and while my goal is not to become professional basketball player, I would like to continue playing and compete for my university in Mexico."
