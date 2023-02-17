Imperial High School grappler Ricardo Ortiz secured a first place finish in the 108-pound weight class division during the CIF San Diego Section Division IV championship tournament. Ortiz won by fall over Tri-City Christian’s Cade Johnston and earned the Tigers 28 team points. The championship win contributed to the Tigers' second place team finish.
Leading up to the CIF championship tournament, as a freshman, Ortiz made a championship appearance in the Holtville Rotary tournament’s 109-pound weight class. After defeating Daniel Alire from Kofa High, Ortiz took on Granite Hills’ Abram Cline in the championship match. Ortiz finished in second place, earning Imperial 27 points.
Ortiz attributes much of his success this season to family, and encourages others to “not ever give up on what you love.”
Name: Ricardo Ortiz
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 14
Grade: 9
School: Imperial High School
Class: Physical Education
Pastime: Playing Minecraft with friends
Drink: Horchata Pedialyte
Professional sports team(s): The NFL's Los Angeles Chargers
Professional athlete(s): Wrestler Jordan Burroughs
Person(s) that inspires you: “My older brother, Paul Ortiz, inspires me. I have always looked up to him and have seen him strive and make it to college by chasing his dreams."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by seeing my growth every day, but also by my family, friends and coaches who continue pushing me to be better."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season is making it to finals at the Holtville tournament."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My biggest goal is to make it to state wrestling tournament and placing in it. Some other goals I achieved include making it to finals at Holtville Rotary tourney and winning CIF and ECI tournament."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I am interested in earning an athletic scholarship for wrestling and just keep on doing what I love."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.