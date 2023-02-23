Brawley Union High School wrestler Robert Platt won the first place match at the 2023 Masters Tournament in the 197-pound weight class. Before the championship match, Platt defeated Poway’s Gabe Taylor by fall over in the semifinals.
Platt’s performance over the weekend, secured him a spot in the California State boys wrestling tournament this weekend.
With much success this season, “I would like to thank my family and give all the glory to God as He’s giving me everything I need to succeed,” Platt said.
Platt is the only Wildcat to have secured a spot in the finals match at both the 2022 and 2023 Masters Tournament.
Earlier this season, Platt reached another milestone, becoming a three-time CIF champion after defeating Montogemery’s Esteban Gonzalez in the finals match of the CIF San Diego Section Division III tournament.
Name: Robert Platt
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 17
Grade: 11
School: Brawley Union High School
Class: Physical Education
Pastime: Lifting, running, and spending time with friends
Drink: Blue Gatorade
Professional sports team(s): NFL's Las Vegas Raiders
Professional athlete(s): Football players Devante Adams, Max Crosby and legendary basketball player Michael Jordan
Person(s) that inspires you: “I am inspired by my mom, dad, and Vinny, who have all been there throughout my life and give me reasons to keep going."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I am motivated by God, my dad, mom, sisters, brothers, friends, family, and everyone who believes and doubts me; they keep me hungry and motivated."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are spending time with my teammates, meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends. Also making the crowd jump after a big win."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals are to make my family proud and make sure no one forgets my name. My main goal is to attend a Division I school and earn a full-ride scholarship for wrestling."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“Up next for me is the California State Wrestling Tournament, then next year's football and wrestling seasons. Eventually, it will be moving onto college and making a legacy for myself, God and my family."
