Calexico High School Bulldog Roger Cabrera has scored 12 goals so far in this 2022-2023 boys soccer season, playing a crucial role in the Bulldogs’ 7-6-2 overall, and 2-1 Imperial Valley League (IVL) record.
Most recently, Cabrera scored the winning goal against Central Spartans, who the Bulldogs defeated 1-0, and scored three goals against IVL foe, the Imperial Tigers, during the Bulldogs’ league opener at home.
Earlier this season, Cabrera also scored five goals across the games against CIF San Diego Section Division I ranked opponents including Escondido, Rancho Bernardo, and Eastlake high schools.
The Bulldogs’ forward averaged one goal during match ups against D-II ranked West Hills, Steele Canyon, and Montgomery high schools.
Name: Roger Cabrera
Sport: Soccer
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Calexico High School
Class: Government with Ms. Estrada
Pastime: Kick the ball around, listen to music, and watch YouTube videos
Professional Sport team(s): Liverpool Football Club
Professional Athlete(s): Soccer player Lionel Messi
Person(s) that inspires you: My parents, they inspire me to become a hard worker like them and to not give up in difficult situation.
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated to always getting better as a player. You can never be too good, that’s why I like to keep pushing myself to get better and better.”
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“One of my favorite memories from this season was making it to the final (game) in the Grossmont tournament. Even though we didn’t win I was proud of all my teammates for playing a good tournament that lead us to the final.”
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goal as an athlete is for my team to win Imperial Valley League and win CIF. I still not have achieved them but we will work hard and play hard to accomplish those goals.”
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“I would like to go try out for some big soccer clubs after high school and keep working as a player to get better and better.”
