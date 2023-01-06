Athlete of the Week: Saul Gonzalez

Imperial High School Boys Soccer player Saul Gonzalez is in the midst of his last season as a Tiger. So far this season, Gonzalez has helped his team improve to a 6-5-2 overall record.
The senior had a stellar performance during early December and at the Grossmont Tournament. Across the four road games played – beginning with Yuma Catholic and ending with Mount Miguel – Gonzalez scored seven goals.
“Soccer is my passion and, if possible, I want to continue playing,” he said.
"Family, coaches, and teammates have all played a role in shaping and developing me, and at the end of the day they are the ones who push me to do better each time," Gonzalez said.
Name: Saul Gonzalez
Age: 18
School: Imperial High School
Sport(s): Soccer
Grade: Senior
Person(s) that inspires you: My father
Class: Spanish with Mrs. Martinez
Favorite pastime: I love playing soccer during my free time.
Drink order: Water
Favorite Professional Athlete(s): Professional Soccer Player Lionel Messi
Favorite Professional Team(s): Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara
What are your favorite memories from this season?
"The way we are playing as a team. We are having great practices which allow us to learn many drills that help us during game time."
What motivates you as an athlete?
"I am motivated to keep pushing myself to always do better than the previous game. I also try to work hard during practice and weekends to be ready for each game."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
"My goal is to score 100 high school goals this year since its my senior year. It can happen, but the priority is to play as a team."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
"After this season, I would like to go to college and continue playing soccer."
