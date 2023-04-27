Vincent Memorial Catholic High School tennis players Jacobo Elias and Ricardo Montiel had a 21-set win-streak this season in their first year as doubles partners.
“We have really good chemistry with each other. We carpool to school and have known each other since we were little, so the on-court chemistry and communication kind of just happens naturally,” Elias and Montiel said.
The duo went weeks without losing a set or a match. The streak was broken during an IVL semifinals match earlier this week.
“When we get down because we do, we tell each other that the game isn't over. We move on to the next point, keep our heads up and stick to the point at hand,” the Scots said.
Names: Jacobo Elias, Ricardo Montiel
Sport(s): Tennis, doubles team
School: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School
Pastimes: Hanging out and playing sports
Drinks: Lemonade and Root Beer
Professional athlete(s): Swimmer Katie Ledecky
Professional sports team(s): NFL's Los Angeles Chargers
What motivates you as athletes?
“As athletes, we are motivated by winning but also by having fun with each other on and off the court."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“Our favorite memory from the season so far includes going to the CIF team championship and winning it. As a team, we won our three games and helped our team win the CIF championship."
What goals did/do you have as athletes? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“It was our first year playing together as a doubles team, so our main goal was just to have fun but also and try to win as much as possible."
What comes next for you in your athletic careers?
“As of right now, we are focusing on CIF doubles bracket and trying to be better as a team for next season. We hope to do well in our upcoming doubles matches in two weeks."
